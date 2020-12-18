TriMet worker reunites woman with lost dog after 2 months

Fenneck was reunited with his owner 2 months after going missing in Portland. (TriMet)

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A TriMet worker reunited an Astoria woman with her lost dog after months of him missing.

Fennec, the German Shepherd-Husky mix, disappeared in Portland back in July while being watched by a friend. His owner, Kira Beck, had all but lost hope — until TriMet worker Pam Whelden gave her a call in September.

Whelden was able to tell Beck the good news, saying she had found Fenn while out working.

The adventurous pup is now back in Astoria with his owner and their other dogs.