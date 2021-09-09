Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall at St. Vincent Island

This story is no longer being updated. Click here for Mindy’s latest forecast track.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday evening, strengthening quickly from a tropical depression as it moves over warm waters.

The National Hurricane Center says Mindy made landfall over St. Vincent Island, Florida. The storm has 44 mph maximum sustained winds with some gusts reaching as high as 55 mph

Tropical Storm Mindy is forecast to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night before moving offshore of the southeastern United States and into the Atlantic Ocean by Thursday. Forecasters do not anticipate any significant change in strength.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River.

The NHC says Mindy will likely produce heavy rain from the Florida Panhandle into southern parts of Georgia and South Carolina Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to reach 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches.

That rain could lead to scattered flash, urban and small stream flooding.

The tropical moisture is also enhancing rain chances Wednesday and Thursday in the Tampa Bay area.

In addition to Tropical Storm Mindy, the NHC is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave that’s expected to emerge off the western coast of Africa in the coming days. Forecasters believe some development of the system is possible as it moves west-northwestward over the far eastern Atlantic.