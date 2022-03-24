(The Hill) – Former President Trump is suing Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and several others over allegations that his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” a complaint filed Thursday said.

The complaint alleges that the former president has suffered at least $24 million in damages in addition to the loss of present and future business due to Clinton, the DNC and others.

DEVELOPING…