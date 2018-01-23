Tsunami Watch canceled for Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Tsunami Watch that briefly went into effect for Oregon and Washington was canceled at 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The watch went into effect after an earthquake struck Alaska. It had a preliminary magnitude of 8.2 but has been downgraded to magnitude 7.9.

The National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon said a very small tsunami wave of just under 1 foot was recorded on the Port Orford tidal guage around 5:15 a.m.

A very small tsunami wave of just under 1 foot was recorded on the Port Orford tidal gauge since around 515 am. #Tsunami pic.twitter.com/L7aSBkGDfY— NWS Medford (@NWSMedford) January 23, 2018

The strong earthquake hit at 12:32 a.m. and was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island. Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: “Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland.”

The Alaska Earthquake Information Center said the quake was felt widely in several communities on the Kenai Peninsula and throughout southern Alaska, but it also had no immediate reports of damage.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

Mickey Varnadao, a computer specialist with the warning center in Palmer, Alaska, said early Tuesday that an advisory remains in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.

Watches have also been canceled for British Columbia, California and Hawaii. Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

Varnadao says the agency canceled the alert after waves failed to show up in coastal Alaska communities.

415 am: Tsunami watch is cancelled for coastal areas of WA, OR and CA. A small tsunami was generated in AK, but this event does not pose a threat to WA, OR or CA coastal areas. #tsunami— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 23, 2018

Tsunami Watch WA/OR/CA has been canceled https://t.co/Mke88GRprx— Tillamook County (@TillamookCoEM) January 23, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.