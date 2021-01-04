Tualatin police arrest coin shop armed robbery suspect

The suspect is accused of stealing $7,000 in coins from a Tualatin coin shop.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Police officers arrested a man Monday who they believe committed an armed robbery from a coin shop on Dec. 23.

Police say The Washington County Tactical Negotiations Team and the Washington County Crisis Negotiation Unit took Marcel Ikaika Kuikahi Macy into custody as he left his home Monday morning.

Macy was lodged at the Washington County Jail on a Measure 11 robbery charge.

Investigators believe Macy was armed when he took $7,000 in coins from a Tualatin coin shop and sold them to a Beaverton coin shop for $5,497.

Police said the robbery occurred at around 11:25 a.m. They said the suspect walked into the Local Coin Company, pointed a long-barreled or semi-automatic gun at the employee and demanded a tray of coins be removed from a display case. He then grabbed five coins and left the scene in an early 2000s Chevy Silverado.

Not long after, the robber went to Harry’s Coin Shop in Beaverton and sold the stolen coins.

Tualatin police released surveillance photos of the suspect and the truck and later identified Macy as the suspect.