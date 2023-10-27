Tualatin Valley fire crews find dead Aloha resident in 2-alarm house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A two-alarm residential fire in Aloha that caused billowing black smoke in the area killed one person Friday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews arrived at the single-story home at 18000 SW Broad Oak Blvd. around 2 p.m. after multiple callers said they saw gray smoke coming from the back of the house.

Officials say flames were coming through the roof and heavy black smoke was rising by the time they showed up, and they quickly extinguished the flames by 2:34 p.m.

While putting out the fire, firefighters searching inside found one person dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not been released, and authorities say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

