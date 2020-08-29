Tusitala ‘Tiny’ Toese arrested in Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a prominent member of the Proud Boys, was arrested late Friday in Southwest Washington, according to OPB.

Toese was booked into Clark County Jail on charges alleging he violated the terms of his probation several times over the past few months.

Despite having an outstanding warrant, Toese participated in a right-wing rally last weekend in Downtown Portland that went awry after being disrupted by counter-protesters. Toese was not arrested at the time over concerns about officer safety, according to Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell.

In January, Toese pleaded guilty to a 2018 assault charge. As a result, he was put on probation and banned from any protests in Multnomah County for two years.

Toese is scheduled to have a court hearing on Monday, August 31 at 9:30 a.m.