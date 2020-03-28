‘Tutone’ reminds you to wash your hands during COVID-19 Crisis

VIDEO CREDIT: TOMMY TUTONE, VIDEOGRAPHER/CODIRECTOR, JOHNNY PAYNE

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Singer, songwriter, and lead guitarist Tommy Heath better known as Tutone has recorded a public service announcement for WKRG News 5 viewers in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

To the tune of his hit, “867-5309, Jenny”, Heath recorded video of him playing guitar and singing the lyrics for twenty seconds, so everyone will know to wash their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Heath is a longtime friend of WKRG Graphics Designer Curt Brewer.

“I like to find a way to help”, said Heath. He and Brewer came up with the idea to do something special with the popular song.

“Almost everybody knows this song. People sing this chorus and everybody will know to wash their hands for long enough”, said Brewer. Heath recorded the video from his home in Portland, Oregon. “I hang out in Alabama every once in a while, and I feel for y’all down there”, said Heath.