TVF&R issues first vaccines to paramedics and frontline workers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said it started administering the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline personnel Sunday.

Throughout the week, several hundred firefighters and paramedics will be vaccinated.

In the coming weeks and months, TVF&R says it will vaccinate law enforcement officers and other essential city and county workers.

TVF&R’s first vaccine recipient was Megan Rye. She’s been a paramedic since 2007 and joined the agency in 2017.

“I feel great. I’m excited for the opportunity to get it and excited to start protecting our residents. It just provides everyone a little bit of hope in a time that’s not the greatest. I think it will give me a little more confidence when treating patients,” she said.

Paramedic Jesse Gonzalez also received the vaccine Sunday. He said it’s a relief, but he’s still not letting his guard down.

“Having some assurance that we’re protected is a huge deal for us and the community, but we’re still wearing masks inside the stations. We keep six feet of distance and are taking every precaution as if we didn’t have the vaccine,” he said.

Fire Chief Deric Weiss also attended the vaccination and said there’s a lot of work ahead, but Sunday was a good day.