Two dead in Hwy 6 head-on crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday on Hwy. 6 near mile marker 30 in Tillamook County, Oregon State Police said.

A Ford F350 pickup truck, driven by Gary Thorncock, 50, of Provo, Utah, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a GMC Sierra, driven by Jason Pierce, 43, of Fairview, Ore.

Pierce and a juvenile passenger died in the crash, authorities said.

The other two passengers of the GMC, Kathryn Pierce, 34, and a juvenile were taken to Portland-area hospitals with serious injuries. One juvenile passenger of the Ford was taken to the hospital, but Thorncock and two other juvenile passengers were not.

State police, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and Tillamook County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the crash.