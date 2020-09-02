Two die in Vancouver house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people have died stemming from a house fire that broke out in Vancouver Tuesday.

Vancouver Fire was dispatched to the 6900 block of NE 149th Court around 7:15 p.m. Because of the conditions, crews were forced to first put out a large body of the fire before entering the home.

After entering, crews said the ceiling of the first floor had collapsed, covering the area with sheet rock and insulation. A woman was found under the debris and was quickly taken out of the home and sent to a hospital in an ambulance. A second person, a man, was found dead a short time later, according to VFD.

Crews were able to knock out the rest of the fire by 7:45 p.m. A short time later VFD got confirmation the woman who had been rescued died at the hospital.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

VFD said no firefighters were injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.