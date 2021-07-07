Two men killed in Heidi Manor fire identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police have released the names of the two men killed in an apartment fire on Sunday in Northeast Portland.

Robert William Gremillion, 31, and Seth Robert Thompson, 31, were both killed when the blaze swept through Heidi Manor on NE Weidler in the early morning hours of July 4. 6 other people were injured, including a 25-year-old woman who is still hospitalized with critical injuries.

Crews with PFR secured the structure on Tuesday, making it possible for investigators to go inside on Wednesday. There is no official cause of the fire, but PFR officials said it is possible fireworks were involved. Again, no official cause has been determined.

Neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they were worried the fire would spread as they watched embers and ash fall.

“I woke up at 3 a.m. to the fire, fire trucks everywhere, trying to put the potential fires at my own apartment,” Christine Cordner said.

If anyone has information they’re asked to e-mail Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov.