PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A special swearing-in ceremony took place Thursday night for Oregon’s largest special parks district, especially when it comes to increased representation for Asian-Americans in Washington County.

Tya Ping, a Cambodian-American woman, was sworn in for her second term on the board of directors for the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District. She was sworn in by fellow Asian-American, Nadia Hasan.

Hasan is of Indian and Pakistani heritage. She’s also Beaverton’s first Muslim city councilor.

Both women grew up in Washington County.