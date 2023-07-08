Officials say Johnny Lee Allen fled to Oregon after serving time for a murder conviction in Nebraska

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted murderer who fled to Oregon in 2019 has been sentenced to prison for identity theft and lying in connection with firearm purchases.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon says Johnny Lee Allen was convicted of second-degree murder in Nebraska in 1999. He was released from state custody 20 years later, before removing his ankle monitor and fleeing from the authorities, officials report.

In August 2019, Allen used someone else’s information to obtain a Wyoming identification card. Later that month, the Attorney’s Office says he used the same stolen identity to obtain an Oregon ID card at a Gresham DMV office. In October, the 45-year-old used the identity to apply for a state driver’s license.

According to the Office, Allen used “fraudulently-obtained identity documents” to purchase firearms in that same time period.

On Nov. 1, 2019, the office reports he tried to buy a semi-automatic rifle, but canceled the purchase when the background check was slowed. The following day, authorities say a woman Allen was dating bought a .40 caliber pistol that he loaned to three separate pawn shops throughout the next nine months.

The man tried to buy a second gun in November 2020, but canceled the transaction once again while waiting for the background check.

In July 2022, Allen tried and failed at obtaining a second Oregon driver’s license using his brother’s identity. According to officials, he used the same address from his first application, and the DMV system flagged his photo for potential fraud.

The Office reports that Allen was charged by criminal complaint with Social Security fraud and aggravated identity theft on July 29 of last year. He was arrested in Oregon City that December.

“During his arrest, law enforcement located and seized four different fraudulent pieces of identification on Allen’s person,” officials said. “All were obtained using the personal information of Allen’s first identity theft victim.”

This March, he pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and making a false statement during a gun transaction. Allen has been sentenced to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release.