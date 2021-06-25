UFO report: Government unable to explain aerial phenomena in long-awaited document

(MYSTERY WIRE) — The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has published the long-awaited UFO / UAP report Congress asked for last year.

The government has no explanation for the unidentified aerial phenomena that has captured the attention of the nation after a number of reports and videos of the flying objects were made public.

The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force, formally created by Congress in 2020, was given a mere six months to put together an overview of a decades old mystery, a daunting task made harder since only two staff members, working part time, were assigned to write the report.

The task force concentrated its review on 143 unexplained reports occurring between 2004 and 2021, and confirmed that “most” of the UAPs were physical objects because they “registered across multiple sensors, to include radar, infrared, electro-optical, weapon seekers and visual observation.

Some of the incidents included “unusual flight characteristics” which investigators suggested could be caused by sensor errors, spoofing or “observer misperception” and needed further study.

The report found that the unidentified flying objects “clearly pose a safety of flight issue” and could pose national security concerns.

The report found no evidence of alien technology, but with so little known about the UFOs the task force also failed to rule it out. Investigators did find evidence of advanced technology in 18 incidents:

Some UAP appeared to remain stationary in winds aloft, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or move at considerable speed, without discernable means of propulsion. In a small number of cases, military aircraft systems processed radio frequency (RF) energy associated with UAP sightings

While investigators now believe there is not likely to be a single explanation for the dozens of sightings, some patterns did emerge. The task force identified similarities in shape, size and propulsion across some of the sightings. They also noted that the sightings tended to cluster around U.S. training and testing grounds, but that may just be a result of the advanced surveillance equipment and reporting protocols at those sites.

The report says that efforts are underway to standardize incident reporting across U.S. military branches. The task force will update Congress in the next 90 days on its collection strategy.