UK COVID variant detected in Wash. Co. resident, OHA says

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

This is the third variant case detected in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. – A case of the variant COVID-19 virus strain that was originally detected in the United Kingdom was found in a Washington County resident, Oregon Health Authority said Sunday afternoon. This is the third variant case detected in Oregon.

According to Oregon Health Authority, the person who tested positive for this variant strain of COVID-19 had traveled outside the U.S. during their exposure period.

Health officials say they’ve notified people who have come into close contact with the patient.

The strain is known as B.1.1.7 or SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. It is considered more contagious than other strains of the virus. Researchers say multiple variants of COVID-19 have been detected in the U.S. and globally.

The first case of the UK variant strain was detected in Oregon Friday.

With the discovery of the new, more contagious strain in the state, Oregon Health Authority is continuing to remind residents to maintain six feet of physical distance between other people, wear face coverings when outside their homes, practice good hand hygiene, and avoid gatherings with people you don’t live with.

Anyone who experiences symptoms of COVID-19, even mild ones, should contact a medical provider quickly for instructions on how to care for themselves and their household members, and whether to get tested.