Umbrella missing from ‘Allow Me’ statue in Pioneer Courthouse Square

It's the rainiest time of the year and this iconic Portland statue is now missing his umbrella.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, it was discovered that the umbrella of Portland’s iconic “Allow Me” statue was missing. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s about to be a long, rainy fall and winter for Portland’s iconic “Allow Me” statue after the statue’s umbrella was found to be missing Sunday morning. 

Many people know him as “The Umbrella Man,” but the bronze statue at Pioneer Courthouse Square is actually titled “Allow Me.” In one hand, he holds an umbrella. With the other, he’s pointing a finger to hail a cab. 

The sculpture was an anonymous gift to the city in 1984 in the name of Harry Schwartz, a New York department store Magnate with family ties in Portland. 

Artist J. Seward Johnson created 7 versions all from the same casting, and they live all over, from Chicago to Los Angeles.  Portland’s is most iconic. 

“Allow Me” got a makeover in the summer of 2017 when the Square was renovated. The 460 pound sculpture was removed for 6 months while art caretakers cleaned, repainted it and put a protective coating on it.  

KOIN 6 News has reached out to an official with Pioneer Courthouse Square to ask about the umbrella’s disappearance, but we have not heard back. 

