Unattended candle sparks RV fire in Lebanon; 3 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A candle left burning overnight caused a fire in an RV, injuring and displacing three residents, according to the Lebanon Fire Department.

Crews were dispatched to the motorhome on River Road in Lebanon Wednesday just before 6:30 a.m.

Two women and a 9-year-old daughter had been sleeping in the RV. The mother to her foot catching fire while on the sofa. She was quickly able to escape with the young girl. According to LFD, the mother sustained full thickness burns to her foot and ankle and was taken to a nearby hospital before crews arrived. The daughter suffered minor burns to her hand, crews said.

The third victim was in the rear bedroom of the RV and was trapped by the body of fire in the center of the coach. With the help of a neighbor she was able to break out a rear window and escape the RV through the glass, according to LFD. She sustained minor lacerations to her foot and ankle and was treated on scene by LFD paramedics.

A direct attack on the fire began while firefighters also protected a nearby trailer and modular home from exposure to the fire.

“Candles can be very dangerous and should never be burned unattended or while sleeping,”said LFD Division Chief and Fire Marshal Jason Bolen Wednesday. “This incident was less than a minute away from being a triple-fatal fire, and it was a completely avoidable situation.”

Firefighters had the fire knocked down in 15 minutes and continued to overhaul the scene for another hour.

The RV was a total loss, according to LFD.