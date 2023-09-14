PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four thousand Kaiser Permanente unionized health care workers in Oregon and southwest Washington overwhelmingly voted in approval of a strike Thursday morning, according to the union.

Members of SEIU Local 49 began voting in late August and it was announced that 98% of the members voted to authorize the strike.

Covering 85,000 health care workers, Kaiser Permanente’s negotiations are currently the largest single-employer labor negotiation happening in the United States.

In Oregon and Southwest Washington, the SEIU Local 49 contracts for Kaiser Permanente health care workers expire at the end of the month. A strike date has not been set at this time.

Audrey Cardena Loera, benefits specialist at Tanasbourne Dental said that this strike would result from Kaiser Permanente refusing to bargain in good faith and putting staff and patient safety on the backburner.

“It’s devastating to see our patients get sicker and go without the care they need, all because Kaiser won’t put patient and worker safety first,” said Loera. “If Kaiser won’t bargain in good faith, we’re prepared to do whatever it takes to stand up for our patients and the safe staffing they deserve.”

SEIU Local 49 president Meg Niemi shared that the current state of pay and staffing are also large reasons for the strike authorization vote.

“Understaffing in Kaiser Permanente facilities is a crisis, and healthcare workers will not stand by as Kaiser fails to act and fails to even bargain in good faith with their dedicated frontline staff,” said Niemi. “4,000 SEIU Local healthcare workers at Kaiser have joined our colleagues in overwhelmingly voting to authorize a strike because if Kaiser executives are going to continue to violate the law and put patient safety on the line, we must act.”

In response to the announcement of the vote, Kaiser Permanente shared that if the strike is authorized, it would be “a disappointing action considering our progress at the bargaining table.”

They also said that bargaining is still in progress and that the strike authorization vote doesn’t represent a breakdown in bargaining.