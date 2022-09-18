PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The University of Oregon says it sincerely apologizes for the behavior of student fans at the football game against Brigham Young University Saturday after video made its way onto social media showing students chanting hateful and offensive things.

The video spread widely on social media after Saturday’s game. In it, the students are heard chanting “F— the Mormons.”

Comments on social media called out Ducks fans for targeting the religion.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox retweeted the video and said, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The Oregon Pit Crew, which helps organize the student section at sporting events, tweeted a response to the offensive chants Saturday night.

“To all @BYUfootball fans in attendance at todays (sic) game we would like to apologize for the actions of the students in attendance. We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated,” the Oregon Pit Crew said.

Sunday morning, Cox retweeted the Oregon Pit Crew with a heart emoji and fist bump emoji.

The University of Oregon also tweeted a statement in response to the students’ behavior.

“The University of Oregon sincerely apologizes for an offensive and disgraceful chant coming from the student section during yesterday’s game against Brigham Young University. These types of actions go against everything the university stands for, and it goes against the spirit of competition. We can and will do better as a campus community that has no place for hate, bias or bigotry,” it stated.

Kris Winter, interim vice president for the Division of Student Life at the University of Oregon, also issued a statement in response to the incident. She said, “The university apologizes for the despicable chants made by some University of Oregon fans at today’s football game with Brigham Young University. There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon. These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”

Ahead of Saturday’s game, BYU’s football team entered Autzen Stadium holding an Oregon flag with the name “Webb” and the number 18 on it to honor Spencer Webb, an Oregon Ducks tight end who died in a fall in July.

BYU recently investigated its fans after they were accused of directing racial slurs toward a Duke Volleyball player during a match on Aug. 26. The university said it found no evidence to support the claim but reiterated it would not tolerate any conduct that threatens a student-athlete.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Brigham Young University and the school’s athletic department for comment. We have not received a response. This article will be updated if they send a statement.

