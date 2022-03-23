PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The war in Ukraine is causing the worst refugee crisis in Europe in eight decades. Now, a professor from the University of Oregon is in Poland to help.

Professor Randy Blazak says he’s seen Polish citizens do what they can to help their Ukrainian neighbors.

“We have to remember they are largely sending women and children. So, there’s this kind of feeling that we will take care of your women and children while you go fight the Russians who have occupied us in the past as well. So, there’s that common connection even though there’s often conflict between nations,” Blazak said.

University of Oregon professor Randy Blazak (KOIN).

Blazak says if you want to help from here, the best thing to do is donate to relief agencies. He highlighted the Red Cross, UNICEF and Portland’s own Mercy Corps.