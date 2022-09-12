The organization said that nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — UPS announced Monday that they will be hiring around 2,000 full-, and part-time seasonal employees in the Portland area ahead of the holiday season.

“We have made our hiring process as easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president of U.S. operations. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

UPS is primarily hiring seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. Driver positions start at $21 per hour.

Visit jobs-ups.com to apply.