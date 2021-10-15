Urban Gleaners celebrates 15 years reducing hunger and waste

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Non-profit Urban Gleaners celebrates a milestone 15 years of reducing food insecurity and food waste in Multnomah and Washington Counties. Urban Gleaners collects over a million pounds of fresh food each year from local businesses before it can go to waste, and then repackages and delivers it to people who need it – free of charge, no questions asked.

Over the past 15 years, Urban Gleaners has:

Recovered more than 8,000,000 pounds of wholesome food; the environmental benefit of this food rescue is equivalent to saving more than 425,000 gallons of gas from being used.

Shared food with an estimated 65,000 people

Shared more than $21 Million in free food to people who need it

Prevented thousands of gallons of food waste methane from being released into the atmosphere

Anyone interested in supporting Urban Gleaners’ efforts can do so by making food donations (donations from food-related businesses and individuals are welcome), making monetary donations, and volunteering. http://urbangleaners.org/give-money/

Those facing hunger can find Urban Gleaners’ food pick-up locations and other resources at: http://urbangleaners.org/need-food/