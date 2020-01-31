US Census Bureau hiring temporary workers in Oregon

News

Hiring events held this weekend

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Census Bureau is hosting hiring events throughout Oregon this weekend.

The events will recruit workers for the 2020 Census. The jobs are temporary positions with flexible hours.

Find out more here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget