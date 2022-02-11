UW: Saget death shines spotlight on head injuries

FILE – Bob Saget arrives at a screening of “MacGruber” on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget’s family has released a statement on the cause of his death last month in Florida, citing authorities saying the actor-comedian died from an accidental blow to the head. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After the family of Bob Saget announced the untimely death of ‘America’s Dad’ was the result of an accidental head injury, UW Medicine Dr. Randall Chesnut warns the public that most severe brain injuries can not be detected by a person’s outward appearance.

As the Director of Neurotrauma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Chesnut explained during a recent University of Washington interview, “you can have a head injury that just seems like a bump on the head, and that can have severe consequences.”

According to Chesnut, there are several non-visible but potentially life-saving warning signs to look out for when a person may have suffered from a traumatic brain injury.

“If you think you suffered a brain injury, then be cognizant for anything that isn’t you.” Chesnut explained. “If you have a catastrophic decline in your level of consciousness, you may not be able to take care of it yourself … It may be increasing headache or dizziness, unsteadiness on your feet, seeing double.”

Chesnut explained any of those subtle outlined symptoms warrant seeking medical attention. Additionally, he urged it is critical not to be alone in the immediate aftermath following a potential head injury.

“If you have trouble reading it, if you’re busy, et cetera – talk to somebody. But don’t hang out in your room alone,” Chesnut warned. “If you’re not behaving right, then take it seriously and get it evaluated.”

According to Chesnut, it is crucial to understand that not all head injuries appear alike and that the physical appearance of a head wound is less telling than a change in a person’s behavior.

“What you define as head trauma is basically a blow to the head. What you define as brain trauma is the association with change in behavior,“ Chesnut stated. “It’s subtle. It’s not just a bump on the head. It’s how you are afterwards.”

