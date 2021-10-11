Vancouver baby threatened with hammer, father arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A two-month-old baby is in the hospital after Vancouver Police say the child’s father kidnapped the baby’s mother and threatened to kill the infant.

Aarondeep S. Johal, 32, was arrested Sunday after Vancouver Police say Johal – who has a no contact order with the child’s mother – showed up at a convenience store, assaulted, and then forcibly abducted the woman. Police say he put the woman in this vehicle and drove away from the area.

Officers later responded to the woman’s apartment and heard yelling and a baby crying from the inside, said VPD. Police say that the woman texted her relative saying she was in the apartment bleeding.

Later, the woman left the apartment and police said she had a head injury. Johal remained inside the apartment and when officers entered they saw he was holding the baby and threatening to kill the infant with a hammer he was holding, according to police.

“Police began dialogue with the suspect, who dropped the hammer but continued to say he was going to kill the baby by throwing it off the second story balcony,” said VPD. “The suspect began to squeeze the baby and a crisis entry hostage rescue involving multiple officers was deployed in an effort to prevent the suspect from killing the baby.”

Officers used a Taser on the man, but he continued to squeeze the baby.

“Multiple officers then grabbed the suspect’s arms, and one officer punched the suspect in the face to get him to release his grip on the baby, who was now limp,” said police. “The suspect slightly released his grip, and the officers were able to pry the baby from his hands, saving the baby’s life.”

The woman and the baby were later transported to hospitals for evaluation.

Johal was arrested and charged with felony for a no contact order violation, malicious mischief, kidnap, driving with suspended license, residential burglary, kidnap and hostage of a two-month-old, attempted murder of baby, resisting arrest and other assault charges.