Vancouver firefighters quickly douse fire at rural home

Clark County Fire Marshall to investigate cause

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of a fire in the 11000 block of NE 94th Avenue in Clark County Sunday, January 17, 2021 (Vancouver Fire Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire inside a rural home near the Five Corners area of Clark County was knocked down in the early morning hours Sunday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Crews were sent to the 11000 block of NE 94th Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Despite limited access and no available fire hydrants, the second story blaze was extinguished in less than ten minutes.

“The home was difficult to access due to being down a long and narrow asphalt driveway,” Vancouver Fire said in a release Sunday. “Truck crews had to park far away and carry heavy ladders and equipment up to the scene.”

Two occupants were able to safely escape and declined medical treatment. No other injuries were reported.

The Clark County Fire Marshall Office has launched an investigation the cause of the fire.

