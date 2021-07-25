Vancouver man: ‘I just hear somebody screaming’ on night deputy killed

Man hears gun shots and screaming the night deputy is shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man tells KOIN 6 News what he heard the night Clark County Detective Jeremy Brown was killed.

Juan Yurkzza, who lives at the Pointe Apartment Complex – where the shooting took place – said he was home at the time shots rang out.

“There was five shots, and I just tried to listen more,” Yurkzza said. “My neighbor called me because I have family, and I just hear somebody screaming they shot him two times.”

The Vancouver resident remembers his neighbors calling and warning for him to stay inside.

“Somebody called me and, please don’t get out because… the police are outside looking for people,” he added.

Three people have been in arrested in connection with the killing of Brown, a 15-year veteran, deputy and detective at the time of his death.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Guillermo O. Raya was arrested in Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department.

Raya is one of three suspects in the killing of the deputy. The other suspects, Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and 35-year-old Misty M. Raya, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after an extensive search.

Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department — the lead agency on the investigation — said they were arrested initially on unrelated felony warrants.

Court documents reveal new details about the investigation and manhunt involving the shooting death of the deputy.

Police say additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.