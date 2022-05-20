PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Vancouver police arrested one man and detained three after an alleged confrontation involving a gun and slingshots outside of an apartment complex on Thursday.

Officers responded to a reported shooting and a large physical fight outside of the apartments at 4619 NE 112th Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Laufilitonga K. Tamoua had an altercation with two male juveniles earlier that day, during which he allegedly pointed a gun at them.

Later that afternoon, police say the two juveniles, along with an 18-year-old, confronted Tamoua at his apartment. Police said the juveniles threw rocks and used slingshots to launch ball bearings at Tamoua, who then fired gunshots at the group.

Authorities said Tamoua gave the gun to another man who drove away, however police were able to stop the vehicle nearby and arrested an 18-year-old and two 17-year-old’s who were inside.

According to police, no serious injuries were reported. However, the gunshots and slingshot projectiles damaged the apartment complex property.

Tamoua was arrested for first-degree assault and booked into Clark County Jail.

Authorities also referred second degree assault and malicious mischief charges for an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old involved in the incident.

Vancouver police said the investigation is ongoing.