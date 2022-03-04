VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man was critically injured in a shooting at a distribution warehouse in Vancouver on Friday, according to authorities.

Vancouver police units responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” report around 8 a.m. Friday, March 4 at the OnTrac distribution warehouse after receiving multiple calls regarding a possible shooting.

Units arrived at the warehouse, located at the 3600 block of NW 32nd Avenue, located the victim inside the building and determined that he was injured from a possible gunshot wound.

Officers also located and detained a man who was identified as the suspect in this incident.

The victim was treated on the scene and subsequently taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The victim was determined to be in critical condition and was taken into surgery.

As of nearly noon on Friday, the victim remained in critical condition.

The identities of the victim and the suspect are not being released at this time.

This is a developing story.