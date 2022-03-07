VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that reportedly took place at a Wal-Mart last night.

Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call around 8:30 p.m. at the Wal-Mart located at Grand Boulevard. Upon arrival, police located a man with a facial injury and learned that he and another male were allegedly conducting a drug deal in the parking lot.

The interaction turned violent as the suspect pulled out a handgun and allegedly fired it at the feet of the victim, causing either pieces of brick or projectile to ricochet up and strike the victim’s face.

Officers located a nearby male, Calvin S. Davis, that matched the suspect description and witnesses confirmed he was the one involved in the shooting.

Davis was booked into the Clark County jail for first-degree assault.

This is an ongoing investigation.