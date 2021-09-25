Vancouver police search for missing 12-year-old girl

by: Sam Campbell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since she left her home Friday night.

Azura Campillo was last seen wearing a white hoodie and navy-colored shorts at 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Southeast 1st Street and 148th Avenue in Vancouver, police said. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

VPD said Campillo’s family is worried about her well-being and mental health.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Vancouver Police Department at 360.487.7355 and reference Case No. 2021-20181

