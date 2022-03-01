VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend at a motel.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Clark County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a 911 call of a man being stabbed with a sword by his girlfriend at the Quality Inn Motel off NE Highway 99.

The victim, 53-year-old James Turley, was treated on scene by medics and taken to a local hospital for stabbing wounds. Tednisha Louise Lee-Dickson, Turley’s 29-year-old girlfriend, was detained by responding deputies.

According to the investigation by the Clark County Sherriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Turley and Lee-Dickson live together at the motel. After the two got into an argument, Lee-Dickson stabbed Turely in his side with a four-foot broad sword, which belonged to him, according to authorities.

Turley is expected to survive.

Clark County Major Crimes detectives conducted a warrant service at the motel room and processed the crime scene. Lee-Dickson was eventually arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for first-degree attempted murder and domestic violence. It is unclear if Lee-Dickson has an attorney.