Vandals strike Eugene’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Eugene Police Department has launched an investigation into the vandalism of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial in Eugene.

Vandals struck the memorial over the weekend, spray painting the words, “I refuse to glorify imperialism,” according to EPD. An anarchy symbol was also spray painted on the structure.

A group of veterans discovered the markings when they arrived to commemorate Memorial Day around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Police said the words had already been cleaned off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.