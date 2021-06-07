Vehicle shortages create challenges for Vancouver dealership and buyers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The coronavirus pandemic is creating serious challenges for people looking to buy a new car or truck in the area as dealerships and car buyers cope with supply chain issues that has vehicle inventories at record lows.

When the pandemic started, factories were forced to shut down for several months, which lead to low inventory. Components such as microchips and plastics needed to make vehicles are also backed up behind schedule.

Car industry experts told KOIN 6 that they’ve never experienced such a severe shortage of new vehicles before.

What a vehicle shortage. Phillip Cianni at Vancouver Toyota has just 3 new cars on the lot today, typically there are over 400. Similar story at dealerships everywhere. We’re digging into the perfect storm of problems causing it. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/0ceOcefvQ6 — Wayne Havrelly (@Havrelly) June 7, 2021

“Well, technically on the ground, we have three available… new vehicles,” said Phillip Cianni with McCord’s Vancouver Toyota.

For consumers, there’s little leverage to negotiate on price. However, even with empty lots, the demand from buyers remains strong.

Car buyers at Vancouver Toyota are forced to purchase vehicles sight unseen. They make orders, give a deposit and the vehicles arrive six to eight weeks later.

“This by far hands down has been insurmountable,” said Cianni. “It’s incredible to see the lack of inventory that’s out there.”

He added that most cars on the lot are also pre-owned vehicles.

Industry insiders expected things to improve by summer but say the demand continues to increase and people could face similar shortages for several more months.