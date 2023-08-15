Wildfire smoke spreading from the Bedrock, Salmon and Lookout Fires burning in the Willamette National Forest on Aug. 14, 2023. (NASA)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis and Albany areas until 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the “very unhealthy” air quality caused by a trio of wildfires burning in the Willamette National Forest.

The team of federal agencies responsible for monitoring U.S. air quality encourage residents of these areas to limit time spent outdoors until conditions improve.

“People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens: Avoid physical activities outdoors,” the federal agencies stated. “Everyone else: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Keep outdoor activities short. Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.”

Air quality around Oregon Tuesday morning. (Airnow.gov)

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern says that skies will be smoggy in Portland for the next few days due to traffic pollution. An air quality advisory has also been issued for the greater Portland metro area until 6 a.m. Thursday. However, Portland’s air quality is expected to be less hazardous than the conditions in Lane County. Air-quality agencies expect Portland’s air to become unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout the week.

“Air quality agencies expect pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people with heart disease or respiratory conditions,” the National Weather Service says. “Health officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels are high.”