Victim extricates self, walks 20+ minutes to report deadly crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person walked nearly half an hour to get help after a deadly collision occurred in Oregon City on Monday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Clackamas Fire responded to a crash on South Eaden Road. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered a car with three occupants inside had collided with a tree.

Fire officials said one person was killed in the crash. Another passenger had to be extricated.

According to officials, the third occupant had maneuvered themselves out of the car before firefighters arrived and walked more than 20 minutes to a store in Barton to report the crash.

It is not yet confirmed whether the surviving passengers suffered any injuries.

No other details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story when new information is released.

This is a developing story.