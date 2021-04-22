Victim ID’d in deadly shooting near Jefferson High School

Calvin Jerome Jackson III, 20, died at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have identified the person shot to death Monday night in North Portland.

Calvin Jerome Jackson III, a 20-year-old Portland resident, died at the scene of the shooting near North Albina Avenue and North Webster Street, police said.

An autopsy confirmed Jackson died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation continues and no other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.1040.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.