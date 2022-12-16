PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arson investigation is underway in West Salem and surveillance video provided by a business owner to KOIN 6 News captured it in progress.

Firefighters responded to the scene on Wallace Road Northwest near the Marion Street Bridge around 5:30 a.m., according to Salem police.

The surveillance video, which was provided to KOIN 6 News by the owner of Lighthouse Financial Enterprises, Inc., shows a person lighting a fire in a garbage can outside of the building just after 5 a.m. The video shows the person quickly leaving the scene, then flames quickly grow and spread to the building.

The owner of the business told KOIN 6 News in a statement the West Salem location is closed “and the contents of the building are a total loss.”

The road was also closed for a period of time as firefighters battled the flames.

Authorities say the arson investigation is ongoing, but are asking for the public to report tips to 503-588-8477.