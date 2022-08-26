PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Footage has been released in the alleged “violent unprovoked attack” and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer.

On Monday, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lieutenant Neil Potter, who has been with HPD for 23 years.

According to a release from HPD on Friday, Potter was knocked to the ground by Aguilar-Mandujano, which reportedly resulted in broken facial bones and a concussion. Authorities allege Aguilar-Mandujano then continued to assault Potter and attempted to take his handgun while he was on the ground.

Video from a nearby business was also released by HPD, which they say “depicts the initial attack against Lt. Potter, Potter’s attempt to disengage, and the subject’s continued attack of the officer.”

The footage can be watched in full in the video player above. Much of the struggle is obscured.

The release did not mention any further details about Potter firing shots at Aguilar-Mangujano, which resulted in him being hospitalized.

Aguilar was still in critical condition as of Monday. Police say he is still in the hospital but his current status is unknown.

Meanwhile, officials tell KOIN 6 News Potter continues to recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story.