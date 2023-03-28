PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voodoo Doughnut has released a new “tropical-flavored” donut in time for spring break, which will help raise funds for the LGBTQ+ community.

The locally based national donut chain said that it will donate a portion of every “Paradise” donut sold to the It Gets Better Project — a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting, empowering and connecting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) youth around the world.

“We are so excited for the ongoing support of Voodoo Doughnut and to have the Voodoo Doughnut community as champions of LGBTQ+ youth,” It Gets Better Project Director Jimmy Ancheta-Tilley said.

The vanilla-glazed, pineapple-decorated “Paradise” donut is filled with pineapple and coconut-Bavarian cream and topped with an umbrella. The donut will be available at Voodoo locations in Oregon, Washington, Texas and Colorado through June 26.