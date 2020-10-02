(KRON) — Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19.
VP Press Secretary statement:
“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery.”
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE.
- World markets, oil prices sink after Trump tests positive for virus
- VP Pence tests negative for COVID-19
- What’s next now that Trump has the coronavirus?
- 6 Things to do this weekend, October 2-4
- President Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.