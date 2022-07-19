Shooting does not appear to be random, investigators said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a Sunday fatal shooting in Vancouver’s Harney Heights neighborhood, Vancouver Police Department said.

According to VPD, two men, ages 18 and 19, were killed during the shooting and another two, 17 and 19, were seriously injured.

On Tuesday, authorities said the two injured victims, who have not been identified, remain hospitalized and are in stable condition. A spokesperson with the department told KOIN 6 News that investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

VPD said the identities of the two men who were killed will be released after the medical examiner’s investigation.

According to police, the incident began at a party on E 11th Street with over 70 people. Around 1:20 a.m., police said a verbal fight between party guests broke out and led to the four victims being struck with multiple gunshot wounds.

Vancouver Police Department said there is currently no suspect information however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Vancouver Police Corporal Neil Martin at (360) 487-7423 or the Vancouver Police Department Tip Line at (360) 487-7399.