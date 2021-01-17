Waldport woman reported missing, found dead near beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Waldport woman was found dead in the surf near the beach Friday night after she took her dogs for a walk and never returned home, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say 60-year-old Toni L. Goessman’s husband reported her missing at around 5:15 p.m., two hours after she had left to walk their two dogs. Goessman’s husband said he grew concerned when one of the dogs returned home alone and soaking wet.

Goessman’s husband said he drove around the area looking for his wife. He said she regularly walks the dogs on the beach and said it was out of the ordinary for her to be without their dogs.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the area and Search and Rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard assisted them. At around 10:30 p.m., Search and Rescue volunteers found Toni Goessman dead in the surf near the mouth of the Alsea River.

The Goessman’s other dog, “Tango,” was not found. The dog is a brown boxer with a white chest.

The sheriff’s office said the circumstances surrounding Toni Goessman’s death did not appear suspicious.

Deputies remind the public to use caution near the shoreline.