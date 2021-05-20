Wall honoring slain service members nears journey’s end from Albany to Illinois

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A special 2,000-mile journey for a wall honoring service members killed in the War on Terror that started in Albany is about to end on Friday in Illinois.

The Wall of Honor, as it’s known, was created by a local Milwaukie High School student and will be displayed for the first time outside the state of Oregon in Oswego, Illinois, where it will be displayed for Memorial Day.

In recent years, the wall has been in the care of a group in Albany called Vets Helping Vets HQ, which includes members Pat Mastenbrook and Debbie Modesitt.

The Wall of Honor has the names of more than 6,000 service members who have died in the War on Terror. Vets Helping Vets HQ has taken the wall to many places around Oregon to be displayed, but a veterans group in Illinois made a special request to host it this year.

Mastenbrook and Modesitt have been escorted by American Legion motorcycle riders the entire way since they left Albany on Sunday.

Mastenbrook and Modesitt, whose husbands were veterans of the Korean War, will complete the final 150 miles of the journey to Oswego on Friday. They will make the return trip in 10 days.

Click here to donate to Vets Helping Vets HQ.