Walmart to limit stores to 20 percent capacity starting Saturday

(WIVB) – Walmart will start limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at once, to about 20 percent of each store’s capacity.
The chain announced the news on its website Friday.
To manage the new restriction, store associates will mark a line at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there. Customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.
Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be let inside on a one-in, one-out basis.
Stores will also institute one-way movement through aisles in many stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.
