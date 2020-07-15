Walmart will require shoppers to wear face coverings starting July 20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Walmart and Sam’s Club can now be added to the list of businesses requiring their customers to wear face coverings.

The announcement, made Wednesday, credits the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country and recent face covering mandates being implemented as the reason for the change.

The nation’s largest retailer says their shoppers will be required to wear a mask or some type of face covering starting Monday, July 20.

The retailer stated in a news release that about 65% of its stores and clubs are located in areas where there are some type of government face covering mandates in place.

“To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20. This will give us time to inform customers and members of the changes, post signage and train associates on the new protocols,” Walmart stated.

The company says there will be a “health ambassador” stationed near the entrance of its stores to remind those not wearing a mask of its new requirement.

To help with this process, Walmart says all of its locations will have one entrance, instead of two.

“The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution,” the news release added.

The company stated, at Sam’s Clubs, complimentary masks will be provided if the member doesn’t have one.

Walmart is calling the new requirement “a simple step to help keep you safe.”

The CDC recommends that people were face coverings while in public, especially when it is difficult to maintain social distancing. The agency says wearing a mask can help prevent people who have COVID-19, and may not know it, from spreading the virus to others.

Read the full release on Walmart and Sam’s Club’s face covering requirement.