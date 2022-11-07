PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No one won the $1.6 billion grand prize from the latest Powerball drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5. This means that the jackpot has been increased for the next lucky winner. But how long do you have to buy tickets for the upcoming drawing?

In order to be eligible for the Powerball jackpot on Monday, Nov. 7, people have to purchase tickets by 7 p.m. that night. The numbers will then be drawn at 7:59 p.m.

The estimated jackpot now sits at $1.9 billion, with a cash value of $929.1 million.

Although no one won the grand prize on Saturday, one player in Kentucky won the Power Play Match that has a cash value of $2 million. There were also 16 winners of the Powerball Match that has a cash value of $1 million; none of them live in Oregon.

There are many across the state. Buy a $2 ticket from one of them for your chance at the $1.9 billion grand prize.