Holly Marie Clark has been missing since Aug. 17, 2022, according to WSCO. (Courtesy: WSCO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to WSCO, Holly Marie Clark, 41, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, who said the last contact with her was unusual and concerning. Clarke’s red 2016 Volkswagon Jetta (plate #sB09023) is also missing.

Clark is approximately 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

WSCO asks you to call 503-629-0111 if you locate Clarke.