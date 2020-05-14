‘2020 could be darkest winter in modern history’

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As one of the nation’s top scientists, Dr. Rick Bright was leading the charge to develop a vaccine against COVID-19. But on Thursday he testified to a House committee as a whistleblower who said he was demoted by the Trump Administration for prioritizing science over politics.

In a stark warning, Bright said this winter could be disastrous if a better, more national COVID-19 plan isn’t formulated.

“Without better planning 2020 could be the darkest winter in modern history,” Bright told the congressional lawmakers.

He said he rang alarms in January that the US urgently needed more personal protective equipment. He also questioned which drugs should be used to treat COVID-19. And, he said, in response he was demoted.

California Rep. Anna Eshoo pointed a finger directly at President Trump and his administration.

“That basic delay cost precious lives and is continuing to cost lives,” Eshoo said.

The Department of Health and Human Services and President Trump dismissed Bright’s allegations.

“He’s nothing more than a really unhappy, disgruntled person,” Trump said.

And Oregon Rep. Greg Walden said Congress spent years preparing for a pandemic. “In a bipartisan way we did everything we said the experts said we need to do to be prepared,” Walden said.

But fellow Republican Susan Brooks said the US failed.

“Across the board over many administrations we did not do enough,” Brooks said.

Bright said the country still does not have an appropriate plan in place to deal with the pandemic.

“Time is running out,” Bright said, “because the virus is still spreading.”